Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $572,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $270.17 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

