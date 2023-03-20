Avity Investment Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

