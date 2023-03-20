Avity Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,474,000 after acquiring an additional 446,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,804 shares of company stock worth $7,507,386. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $132.55 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.