Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.