AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE AXS opened at $51.70 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,323,000 after buying an additional 216,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.