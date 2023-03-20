Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,300 shares during the period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises makes up 35.3% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $157,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after buying an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $852,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $45,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.