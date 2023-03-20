Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $371.34 million and $11.48 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.94 or 0.01215958 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004408 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009911 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.56 or 0.01508923 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,794,246.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

