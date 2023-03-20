Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $4.50.

3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50.

3/15/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.

3/9/2023 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,333. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

