Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.50 to $4.50.
- 3/20/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $5.50.
- 3/15/2023 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00.
- 3/9/2023 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.
Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,333. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
