Ballswap (BSP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,086.12

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $102.39 million and approximately $2,086.12 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ballswap has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00352006 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,173.10 or 0.25585008 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Ballswap

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

