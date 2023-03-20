Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

