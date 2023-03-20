Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.