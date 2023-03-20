Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:BHB opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $403.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

