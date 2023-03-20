Barclays Lowers FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($14.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
FDM Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. FDM Group has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
About FDM Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FDM Group (FDDMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.