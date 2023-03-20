Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.79

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.

