Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $359.86 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $359.86 million and $28.36 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,960,320 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

