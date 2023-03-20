Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.