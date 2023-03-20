Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. 62,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

