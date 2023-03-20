Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($63.44) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Performance

ETR BC8 traded up €0.50 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €40.44 ($43.48). The company had a trading volume of 421,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 1-year high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.11 and a 200-day moving average of €37.10.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.