BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.63

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 1080438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 1.55.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
