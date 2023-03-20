Bennicas & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,433 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $78,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.2 %

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.52. 1,195,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.