Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

