Berenberg Bank Raises Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 85

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.12) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80.67 ($0.98).

BREE traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.88). 4,631,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,514. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.40 ($1.05). The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.36.

In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($27,672.15). In related news, insider Carol Hui bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,306.52). Also, insider Clive Watson bought 29,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($27,672.15). 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

