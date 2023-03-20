Berenberg Bank Reiterates “£124” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($151.13) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.53) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.81) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a £119 ($145.03) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118.85 ($144.85).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £108.14 ($131.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,399 ($114.55) and a 52-week high of £128.28 ($156.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of £110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of £107.72. The company has a market capitalization of £167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,179.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17.

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 162.80 ($1.98) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 13,657.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

