BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,616,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

