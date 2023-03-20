Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.81.

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.67. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

