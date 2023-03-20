Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.81.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.