Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $26.96 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

