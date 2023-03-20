BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $377,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $9.74 on Monday, reaching $646.45. 134,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,035. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $714.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

