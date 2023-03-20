BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.49

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.49 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 524968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

