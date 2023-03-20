Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.