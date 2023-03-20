BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 112,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

