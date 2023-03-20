Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $201.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average is $178.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

