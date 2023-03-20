Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 25660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boston Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

