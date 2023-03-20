Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

BSX opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,969,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.