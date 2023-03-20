Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
BDN stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.
Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.