Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.