Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Articles

