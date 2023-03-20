Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.