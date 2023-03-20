Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $633.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

