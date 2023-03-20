Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Target Price at GBX 6,771.43

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,771.43 ($82.53).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($69.47) to GBX 7,500 ($91.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($91.41) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,511.77 ($79.36) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,735.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,924.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($52.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,082 ($86.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,202.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

