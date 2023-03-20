Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $37.07

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.07.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Phreesia Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.
Insider Transactions at Phreesia
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 57.1% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
