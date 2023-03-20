Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $38.48

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.48.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,378 shares of company stock worth $23,518,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

