Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.90 on Monday, hitting $242.15. The company had a trading volume of 314,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,861. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

