Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 437,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,740. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

