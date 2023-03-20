Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.40. 752,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.83. The company has a market cap of $269.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

