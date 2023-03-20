Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4 %

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.49 on Monday, hitting $253.76. 11,635,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,996,328. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $626.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

