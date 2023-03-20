Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 53,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.04. 459,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

