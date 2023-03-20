Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,680,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,392,664. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

