Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.01. 1,895,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

