Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.41. The company had a trading volume of 410,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

