Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 1.8 %

MTCH traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 682,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,208. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.